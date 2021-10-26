Childcare Worker Charged With Physically Abusing 3 Toddlers At Suburban Philly School

A 36-year-old childcare worker was charged with physically abusing three toddlers at a suburban Philadelphia school, authorities said.

On Oct. 7, investigators became aware that Victoria Aronson, of Brookhaven, who worked at Malvern School on East Pleasant Grove Road in West Chester, had been the subject of several child abuse complaints, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

The complaints allege the abuse occurred between Sept. 29 and 30, involving three victims aged fourteen to sixteen months, authorities said.

Westtown-East Goshen Regional police discovered that Aronson, a caretaker in a class for children aged one to one and a half, grabbed a crying victim by the upper arms and slammed her onto a wooden changing table, then held the child's torso down with one arm while yelling and cursing at her, the DA's office said.

She then grabbed another child and did the same thing before slamming both children onto the floor and yelling at them again, authorities said.

Witnesses heard Aronson scream that the children needed to stop crying and to “shut the f*** up," according to investigators.

Another eyewitness reportedly told investigators that she saw Aronson hold one of the victims in a headlock position, causing the toddler's head to hit the door.

Aronson also slammed another toddler to the ground outside with such force that the child began to cry, the DA's office said.

On one occasion, a victim was taken to the pediatrician with bruising and a cut under the eye, authorities said.

“Parents place enormous trust in the people who care for their children, and when that is broken, it has lasting effects on families and the community," DA Deb Ryan said.

"The defendant’s callous treatment of three toddlers was abusive and criminal, and my office will seek justice for the victims. People who work with children have a legal and moral responsibility to report any abuse and we will hold those accountable for failing to protect any children.”

Aronson was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and related offenses.

Investigators are urging those with information on the case to call Detective Michael Meiswich at 610-696-9600.

Call Childline if you suspect child abuse: 1-800-932-0313.

