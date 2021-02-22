Chester Police Probe Early Morning Shooting, Car Theft In Kennett Square

Police in Chester County are currently investigating after shots were fired at someone's home and a car was stolen in the Kennett Square area early Monday morning, authorities said.

Shots were fired at a local resident's home around 3:15 a.m. in the area of West South Street and Lafayette Street according to the Kennett Square Police Department.

A few hours later, around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Worrall Avenue on a report of a stolen car, police said.

Officers later determined that a car was stolen, two victims were identified as having items stolen from their cars, and two more victims were identified as having someone inside their car, but nothing was discovered stolen, police said.

The stolen car was caught on surveillance video being stolen around 2 a.m. and was identified by police as a silver 2020 Honda HRV.

The footage also showed an unknown light-colored sedan stopping in the street and four people leaving the car, police said.

The group apparently spread out to check for unlocked cars, police said.

After finding the Honda unlocked, the group was able to start the car, and soon leave the view of the camera, police said.

Officers believe the two incidents are connected as the victim of the shooting incident told police that they saw a car matching the description of the stolen car, flee the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and local police are asking all residents in the Stenning Hills area to check their cameras and forward any video between the hours of 1:00 AM and 3:30 AM to the Kennett Square Police Department for review.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit it to the police department on the CRIMEWATCH website, or by contacting Detective Cpl. Christopher Gravina at cgravina@kennettsquarepolice.org.

