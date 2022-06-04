Chester County Woman Charged With Arson

A Chester County woman was arrested on charges of arson in an apartment building fire, authorities said.

Barbara Mellor, 72, is accused of starting a fire at the Oxford Terrace Apartments on Market Street around 4:50 a.m. Monday, April 4, Oxford Borough police said.

Firefighters responded to the building on a report of smoke on the third floor, they said. When they went into Mellor's third-floor apartment, they found "items smoldering on a window sill."

The fire was put out by members of the Union Fire Company, and when the Chester County Fire Marshal's Office investigated the cause, they discovered that it had been intentionally set. Mellor was arrested soon after, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Mellor was remanded to Chester County Prison in lieu of $50,00 bail. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, April 19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.