Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Breaking News: Police Corporal Loses Control Of Vehicle Causing Head-On Crash Along I-79: PA State Police
Police & Fire

Chester County Woman Charged With Arson

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Barbara Mellor
Barbara Mellor Photo Credit: Oxford Police Department

A Chester County woman was arrested on charges of arson in an apartment building fire, authorities said.

Barbara Mellor, 72, is accused of starting a fire at the Oxford Terrace Apartments on Market Street around 4:50 a.m. Monday, April 4, Oxford Borough police said.

Firefighters responded to the building on a report of smoke on the third floor, they said. When they went into Mellor's third-floor apartment, they found "items smoldering on a window sill."

The fire was put out by members of the Union Fire Company, and when the Chester County Fire Marshal's Office investigated the cause, they discovered that it had been intentionally set. Mellor was arrested soon after, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Mellor was remanded to Chester County Prison in lieu of $50,00 bail. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, April 19.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.