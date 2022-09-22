Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 'Nightmares' Brought 5 Years Of Child Rapes To Light In Pennsylvania: DA
Police & Fire

Chester County Teen Carjacked At Gunpoint In Shopping Center Parking Lot, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The vehicle believed to be involved in the armed carjacking.
The vehicle believed to be involved in the armed carjacking. Photo Credit: Tredyffrin Township Police Department

A Chester County teenager escaped injury when he was carjacked at gunpoint Monday, Sept. 19, authorities said.

Two armed men got inside the young driver's vehicle and stole his belongings, before taking his car in the parking lot of the Devon Square Shopping Center around 5:15 p.m., Tredyffrin Township police said.

The robbers abandoned the vehicle in Philadelphia, where it was recovered a short time later, police said.

Authorities say the teen was unharmed.

The vehicle pictured above is believed to have been involved in the incident, and now police are asking for the public's help in the case.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Tredyffrin Township Police Department Detective Division at 610.644.3221.

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.