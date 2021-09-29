Chester County Man Gets 28 Years In Prison For Sharing 'Homemade' Child Porn

A Chester County man was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison on Tuesday for recording and distributing "homemade" child pornography online, authorities said.

Israel Faber, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of manufacturing child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography in April, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. Faber was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release.

Faber's charges stemmed from an undercover investigation into an online chat group for "homemade" child pornography, where he shared a video of a young child using the bathroom with an undercover agent.

For almost a year, Faber, of Nottingham, hid his cell phone in a bathroom and secretly recorded children while they used the bathroom, Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said.

"Faber even highlighted the child’s face to the undercover officer, saying, “that’s [the child’s] face.”

Faber reportedly hid the recordings in his phone and in secret online accounts that federal agents were able to identify using numerous search warrants.

The accounts contained thousands of additional child pornography videos and images showing children as young as infants being sexually abused and raped, Williams said. Hundreds of children have been identified, she added.

“This is an incredibly disturbing case – sexually exploiting children by secretly recording them in the bathroom is horrific,” Williams said.

“Strong law enforcement collaboration between our Office, the FBI, the Pennsylvania State Police and local police forces, has ensured that this dangerous defendant will be behind bars and unable to hurt children anymore.”

“Israel Faber repeatedly violated children’s privacy, exploiting them for his own sexual gratification,” said Bradley S. Benavides, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, York Area Regional Police, Lancaster City Bureau of Police, and the Pennsylvania State Police, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney J. Jeanette Kang.

