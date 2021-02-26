Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Chester County Man Facing Assault Charges After Biting Man, Leaving Him With Hole In Chin

Nicole Acosta
David P. Medley Jr.
David P. Medley Jr. Photo Credit: Southern Chester County Regional Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

A Chester County man is facing assault charges after he bit a man and left him with a gaping hole in his chin, authorities said.

Upon arrival, the victim told police he was bitten by David P. Medley Jr., 44, around 8:25 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Walnut Street, in West Grove Borough on Feb. 13, according to the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.

Medley Jr. was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment, police said.

Medley Jr. was taken into custody and sent to Chester County Prison after failing to post bail. 

The case is pending a preliminary hearing.

