Chester County Man Facing Assault Charges After Biting Man, Leaving Him With Hole In Chin

A Chester County man is facing assault charges after he bit a man and left him with a gaping hole in his chin, authorities said.

Upon arrival, the victim told police he was bitten by David P. Medley Jr., 44, around 8:25 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Walnut Street, in West Grove Borough on Feb. 13, according to the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.

Medley Jr. was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment, police said.

Medley Jr. was taken into custody and sent to Chester County Prison after failing to post bail.

The case is pending a preliminary hearing.

