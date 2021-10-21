Chester County Man Charged In Hit-Run Crash

A 64-year-old Chester County man was arrested after admitting his role in a hit-and-run crash last month, authorities said.

Cayetano Perez Sr., of Nottingham, hit a motorcycle operator in the 900 block of Newark Road in New Garden Township on Sept. 26, according to the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.

As a result, the motorcyclist collided with a car pulling out of a driveway, police said.

Perez then fled the scene.

The victim provided a description of the truck, and a resident provided video surveillance, according to police.

The victim was reportedly left with major leg injuries.

On Sept. 30, Perez arrived at the police station and admitted to the incident, authorities said.

He was taken to Chester County Prison on $60,000 bail and later released, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 19.

