Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Breaking News: Middlesex Man Who Torched Trenton Police Car Following Floyd Protest Gets 2 Years In Fed Pen
Police & Fire

Chester County Man Charged In Hit-Run Crash

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Cayetano Perez Sr.
Cayetano Perez Sr. Photo Credit: Southern Chester County Regional Police Department

A 64-year-old Chester County man was arrested after admitting his role in a hit-and-run crash last month, authorities said.

Cayetano Perez Sr., of Nottingham, hit a motorcycle operator in the 900 block of Newark Road in New Garden Township on Sept. 26, according to the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.

As a result, the motorcyclist collided with a car pulling out of a driveway, police said.

Perez then fled the scene.

The victim provided a description of the truck, and a resident provided video surveillance, according to police.

The victim was reportedly left with major leg injuries.

On Sept. 30, Perez arrived at the police station and admitted to the incident, authorities said.

He was taken to Chester County Prison on $60,000 bail and later released, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 19.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.