Chester County Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In Car

A Chester County man was charged after police said he was driving drunk with a child in the car, authorities said.

A West Chester police officer conducted a traffic stop on a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, police said.

They didn't specify why the car driven by 46-year-old Orlando Falvo was stopped, however, court records show he failed to stop at a red light.

As officers approached Falvo, they believed he was under the influence of alcohol, and noticed there was a child in the back seat, police said.

Falvo, of Coatesville, apparently resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

Falvo is charged with DUI - general impairment, endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering the other person, resisting arrest, and failure to stop at a red signal, records show.

He was taken to Chester County Prison but was released after posting 10 percent of $25,000 cash bail, according to court records. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23.

