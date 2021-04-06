Chester County DA: PSP Corporal Concealed DUI Arrest Of Trooper's Father

A Pennsylvania State Police corporal -- who has been in the line of duty for 23 years -- was arrested on a slew of charges for allegedly attempting to cover up a DUI arrest involving the father of another PSP trooper, authorities said.

When two PSP troopers stopped the driver of a car for erratic driving in Lower Oxford Township (Chester County) on Nov. 26, 2019, the driver was later charged with DUI, according to the Chester County District Attorney's office.

However, after taking the driver to Jennersville Hospital to have blood drawn, and arriving at the PSP Avondale station, the driver admitted to one of the arresting troopers that his son was also a PSP trooper, the DA's office said.

The new information was reported to PSP Corporal Jennifer Ruhl, 50, of West Chester, as she was the patrol unit supervisor that night, authorities said.

When the arresting troopers were called into Ruhl's office, they confirmed to Ruhl that they were aware of the driver's relationship to another PSP trooper, authorities said.

When a report from NMS Labs in Horsham, PA containing the results of the driver's blood sample was sent back to PSP on Dec. 11, 2019, the report went missing, despite confirmation that it was received at the Avondale station, the DA's office said.

The report, which indicated the blood alcohol level was .093% -- when the legal limit for operating a vehicle is .08% -- was requested again on Jan. 15, 2020, the DA's office said.

Ruhl, on Jan. 2, 2020, told a Police Communication Officer to change the name of the arresting/investigating officer for the case to hers even though she was not at the scene of the DUI, the DA's office said.

A month later, on Feb. 6, 2020, Ruhl instructed another PCO to change the classification of the DUI investigation to a “towed vehicle," authorities said.

Not long after, on Feb. 14, 2020, Ruhl prepared and submitted another report that changed all the information to include that the driver of the car was not impaired, the DA's office said.

A fax sent on April 13, 2020, from the Avondale Station to the PSP Bureau of Records and Information, stated that the original information contained in the report about the driver's arrest for DUI was incorrect and that no charges would be filed against him, the DA's office said.

“This investigation demonstrates that no matter who you are, no person is above the law, and everyone must be held accountable," DA Deb Ryan said.

"We hold law enforcement to the highest standards, and the defendant betrayed her sworn oath with these criminal acts. Law enforcement must continue to police their own, just as Pennsylvania State Police did here.”

Ruhl is charged with obstructing administration of law, unsworn falsification, tampering with public records or information, and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Ruhl is currently suspended without pay and she is expected to be arraigned later this month.

PSP Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division, investigated the case with the assistance of the Chester County District Attorney’s office.

