Chester County Business Owner Evaded Nearly $85K Worth Of Federal Income Taxes

Nicole Acosta
Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Chester County business owner dodged nearly $85,000 worth of federal income taxes between 2014 and 2017, authorities said.

William Wells, a part-owner of Coatesville-based paving company, Wells Paving, allegedly concealed his income by cashing checks from customers at a check-cashing business, according to IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Thomas Fattorusso.

By doing this, Wells evaded $84,995 in federal income taxes, Fattorusso said.

Wells earned $30,681 of reportable taxable income in 2014, with approximately $10,895 due to the IRS in taxes, according to the indictment.

Wells also formerly owned an unconfirmed restaurant in the county, the press release states.

“Anyone contemplating cheating on their taxes should know that IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agents work tirelessly, year-round, to investigate tax and financial crimes,” said Fattorusso.

"Our largest enforcement program is directed at the portion of American taxpayers who willfully and intentionally violate their known legal duty of filing and paying their taxes."

Wells was charged Monday by Fattorusso with tax evasion, in violation Title 26, United States Code, Section 7201.

If convicted, Wells faces a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and full restitution paid to the IRS, authorities said.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Richard P. Barrett.

