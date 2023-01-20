Chesco Woman Sentenced For Stabbing Own Mom

A Downingtown woman who tried to kill her mother with a knife will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a prison cell, a Chester County judge has ruled.

Alexis Wilson, 33, previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in July, said District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement Friday, Jan. 20.

Police were called to Wilson and her mother's shared home on the 200 block of Highland Avenue on April 12, 2020, for a reported domestic disturbance, the DA said. Arriving officers were greeted by Wilson holding a "large silver knife" and saw her mother lying face down in a pool of her own blood on the kitchen floor, they wrote.

Her mother was stabbed ten times in the back, seven times in her upper shoulder and neck, and cut once across her cheek — a nearly fatal attack, the DA noted.

"The physical and emotional suffering the defendant inflicted on her mother still impacts the victim today," Ryan said. "Nothing can erase the trauma the victim endured, but hopefully she will be able to move forward."

