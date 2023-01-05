Chesco Thief Who Stabbed Cop In Head Learns His Fate

The gas station thief who repeatedly stabbed a Coatesville police officer in the head and face will spend up to three decades behind bars, authorities say.

Michael White was sentenced to 16-to-32 years in a Pennsylvania prison after being convicted on attempted murder charges, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan.

Coatesville police officer William Cahill and his partner were called to a Turkey Hill gas station on Kings Highway on Sept. 3, 2021, for a reported theft by an employee, prosecutors said.

When they arrived, the officers met with White in a back room, who admitted to stealing $3,000 from the store's register over a period of months, the DA said. He had been confronted by a supervisor that day after stealing another $200, authorities added.

White agreed to return the $3,000 he had stashed in a safe at his home, and the officers told him he was free to go get it. But as Officer Cahill went to shake his hand, White shoved him and stabbed his head and face with a knife, prosecutors said.

Cahill was rushed to the hospital where he would undergo "multiple surgeries" and "extensive physical therapy" for permanent nerve damage sustained in the attack, the DA's office said. He was forced to retire from the department.

"This was a violent and unprovoked attack on police where Officer Cahill almost died," Ryan said. "Officer Cahill modeled exemplary professionalism and respect to the defendant during this theft investigation and, in return, was brutally assaulted to the point that he will have life-altering repercussions."

White was taken into custody immediately at the scene.

