Chesco Man Surrenders After High-Speed Police Pursuit: Authorities

A man accused of racing cars on a West Chester street now faces felony charges, authorities say.

Police were patrolling near the 400 block of East Market Street at about 4 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, when they noticed two cars involved in an illegal race, the department said in a statement.

When an officer turned on his lights and signaled for the pair to pull over, one of the drivers sped off, leading police on a brief pursuit through the borough, authorities said.

The driver got away but was later identified as 22-year-old Nicholas R. O'Rourke of Glenmoore, police claimed. He surrendered to police and was charged with felony eluding, reckless endangerment, and related traffic offenses, the department wrote.

O'Rourke posted bail and will return to court for a preliminary hearing on March 14, according to state court records.

