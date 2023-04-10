Chesco Man Stole Cars, Hit Cop In Face: WC Police

A Chester County man faces multiple felony charges related to an alleged car-theft spree that ended with a police officer getting hit in the face, authorities claim.

It happened on the 100 block of West Gay Street early on Saturday, April 8, said police in a release. Michael G. Anderson, 33, of West Chester, was driving along the block when he cut off another motorist and used his vehicle to block the street, the department said.

Anderson then attacked another driver, stealing his car and "other pieces of property" which he damaged, according to the release. Eventually, he got out of that car, approached another bystander, shoved them, and "entered the vehicle in an attempt to steal it," police wrote.

As officers were trying to take Anderson into custody, he "physically resisted," the department said. Later on, during an evaluation at Chester County Hospital, police say he "struck an officer in the face."

Anderson is charged with two counts of motor vehicle robbery, aggravated assault, felony robbery, and a litany of related counts, state court filings show. The 33-year-posted a $50,000 unsecured bond and is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on April 14.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.