Chesco Man Had Drugs Stashed In Pen Cap, Cops Claim

A Chester County man is accused of having drugs stored away in the cap of a pen when he was arrested early this year, say authorities.

Police in Kennett Square were patrolling near the corner of West South Street and Harvey Circle just after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 15, when they noticed a man laying on the ground, the department said.

Officers made contact with the man, 45-year-old Octavio Duran-Zavala, who they said "stated he was intoxicated and admitted to consuming alcohol. Police said they tried to bring Duran-Zavala back to his house, but that they were "unable to make contact with anyone at the address" and took him to jail instead.

When officers emptied his pockets before sending him to the holding cell, authorities claimed they found a blue pen cap containing "a white, powdery substance consistent with controlled substances."

Duran-Zavala was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary offense of public drunkenness, according to court records.

