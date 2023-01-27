Chesco Kennel Owner Neglected Dog, Jury Finds

The proprietor of a Chester County pet kennel neglected a dog in her care, resulting in his death, a jury has found.

Denise Durfor, owner of Pleasant Pet Resort in East Nottingham Township, was convicted of animal neglect, the Chester County District Attorney's Office announced Friday, Jan. 27.

The charges stem from the death of Roscoe, a Pekinese in Durfor's care. The animal sustained fatal injuries during his stay at the resort, the DA's Office said.

Pleasant Pet Resort has since been permanently closed, but its website remains online. There, the business is described as a "family-owned and operated business" that offered grooming and boarding services.

According to court records, Durfor is due to be sentenced at a hearing on Feb. 13.

