Chesco Home Targeted In Christmas Day 'SWATTING' Prank, Cops Say

A North Coventry home was the target of a Christmas Day "swatting" prank, where a caller falsely reports a serious crime to provoke a violent police response on an unsuspecting victim.
Police descended on a home in Chester County on Christmas Day after a "prankster" called in false reports of a shooting, authorities say. 

North Coventry Township Police and "numerous" other agencies rushed to the home on the 100 block of Blossom Way at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, based on the phony reports, the department said in a statement.

Officials explained there was a "heavy police presence" on the block that "quickly reduced" when investigators determined they had been duped. 

Police described it as an instance of "swatting," where a prank caller reports a serious crime in progress at a victim's home to provoke a serious — and often deadly — response from law enforcement. 

No one was hurt, and the incident remains under investigation, North Coventry police said. 

