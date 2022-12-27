Chesco Home Targeted In Christmas Day 'SWATTING' Prank, Cops Say

Police descended on a home in Chester County on Christmas Day after a "prankster" called in false reports of a shooting, authorities say.

North Coventry Township Police and "numerous" other agencies rushed to the home on the 100 block of Blossom Way at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, based on the phony reports, the department said in a statement.

Officials explained there was a "heavy police presence" on the block that "quickly reduced" when investigators determined they had been duped.

Police described it as an instance of "swatting," where a prank caller reports a serious crime in progress at a victim's home to provoke a serious — and often deadly — response from law enforcement.

No one was hurt, and the incident remains under investigation, North Coventry police said.

