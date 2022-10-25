Chesco Dad Missing For 2 Weeks, Family Says

A Chester County dad has been missing for nearly two weeks, and loved ones are asking members of the public for help.

Jason Woods, 42, of Downington, was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 12, family members said in Facebook posts.

Woods is described as 5-foot-9 weighing about 160 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing dark shoes with black pants, a black hoodie with red and white lettering on the sleeves, and a small, black backpack, according to loved ones.

Woods has not showed up to work at BJ's Wholesale Club since Oct. 12, nor has he made contact with his children, both of which are unusual, family members say.

He does not have car and will most likely be on foot, they added. A missing persons report has been filed, one friend said. If spotted, contact Downington Township Police Department at 610-269-0263.

