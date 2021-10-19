ChesCo Couple Charged With Sexually Abusing Teen Girl

A couple from Chester County.is at the center of a sexual abuse investigation involving a teen girl, authorities announced Tuesday.

Jason Lawhun, 42, of Downingtown, was charged with multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and related offenses, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Elskamin Lawhun, 48, of Downingtown, was also arrested. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

An investigation began on Sept. 29 when officers were contacted by a school principal who said a 16-year-old student claimed Jason sexually abused her, authorities said.

The girl told investigators that she was abused in Downingtown when she was 15 to 16, but that it began when she was 11 and living in another state, the DA's office said.

Investigators learned Jason sexually assaulted the girl multiple times and sent her nude photos of himself, authorities said.

He reportedly forced the victim to take nude photos and videos to send him.

The girl stated that she informed Elskamin of the abuse, but nothing was done to stop it, according to investigators.

Their exact relationship with the girl was not made public.

“Jason Lawhun committed unspeakable, horrific crimes against this child and we will hold him accountable to the full extent of the law. It took courage, fortitude, and resilience for the victim to report to her school guidance counselor – a mandated reporter – what happened," DA Deb Ryan said.

"The child told Elskamin Lawhun about the abuse, & the defendant did nothing to stop it so the abuse continued. Elskamin Lawhun violated her duty of care to the victim when she failed to notify authorities. Children need & deserve protection. Consider taking a Stewards of Children class to learn how to protect the children around you.”

The couple was sent to Chester County Prison on $250,000 cash bail.

Elskamin was released after posting bail on Oct. 14, court records show.

Their preliminary hearings are set for Nov. 16 and Nov. 17, according to court records.

Call Childline if you suspect child abuse: 1-800-932-0313.

