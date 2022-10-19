Contact Us
Chesco Cold Case Killer Sought By State Police

Mac Bullock
Do you know this man? Vincente Lopez, now in his 70s, is wanted in connection with a 1987 murder in Chester County.
Do you know this man? 

Vincente Lopez, now believed to be 79, is the top suspect in an unsolved Chester County murder from more than 40 years ago, Pennsylvania State Police said in a release. 

Investigators believe Lopez was riding through Marlborough Township in an orange Chevrolet Nova on July 31, 1987. 

The car, driven by a now-deceased friend, stopped in front of a boarding house for mushroom farm workers on Schoolhouse Road. Lopez was sitting in the passenger seat, police said. 

Lopez began a conversation with a man outside the car, but the two began to argue, authorities wrote. 

That's when investigators say Lopez pulled out a gun. 

The two men struggled briefly before Lopez shot the victim several times, killing him and fleeing the scene in the orange Nova, according to police. 

Authorities are asking anyone with knowledge of Lopez's whereabouts to speak up. 

Investigators believe Lopez was married to a woman named Elene Vazquez at the time, and that the couple had a daughter named Rosa Linda. 

He is listed as 5-foot-5 and 79 years old with brown eyes and brown/grey hair. He is also a suspect in a 1979 Joliet, Illinois murder, police said. 

If you have information that could lead to Vincente Lopez's arrest, anonymously call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477, or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

