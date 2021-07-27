ChesCo Christian School Houseparent Sexually Abused Student For 6 Years, Authorities Say

A Chester County Christian school houseparent was arrested after authorities found he sexually abused a student for six years.

Authorities allege that Daniel Rowley, 70, had "improper sexual contact" with a Church Farm School student between 2001 and 2007, according to the West Whiteland Police Department.

Rowley worked as a houseparent at the time of the abuse, authorities said.

He was apprehended on July 26 in Florida, authorities said.

He was sent to Lee County Jail in Fort Myers, FL where he will await extradition to Chester County.

