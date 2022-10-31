Chesco Chiropractor Found Guilty Of Groping Patient During 'Exotic' Session: DA

A jury has found a former Chester County chiropractor guilty of groping a patient, authorities announced.

Thomas Miles, 61, of Malvern, was accused of inappropriately touching a female patient's breasts on two occasions in 2017, according to county District Attorney Deb Ryan.

The victim had been a patient of Miles' for years when he reached under a sheet and groped her during a June 2017 session, DailyLocal.com reported, citing a court affidavit.

After the first incident, Miles told the victim he was employing a therapy technique that was "a little more exotic,” the DA's Office said.

The victim returned for another session in July 2017, during which Miles touched her again, in a way that “could not be mistaken as accidental,” according to DailyLocal.com.

State court records show the victim first reported her encounters with Miles to police in April 2018. He was arraigned that September and has been in and out of court until his conviction on Friday, Oct. 28.

Miles is guilty of two counts of indecent assault, both misdemeanors, according to the records. It's not clear when he's due back in court for sentencing.

