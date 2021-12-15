Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Caln Police Seek Witnesses In Hit-Run Crash That Hospitalized 24-Year-Old Man

Nicole Acosta
1600 block of Lincoln Highway, just east of Veterans Drive.
1600 block of Lincoln Highway, just east of Veterans Drive. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Caln Township police are looking for anyone with information about a hit-and-run crash that happened on Monday and left one person hospitalized.

An unidentified 24-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car at approximately 6:10 a.m. on the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway, just east of Veterans Drive, local police said.

The man was taken to Paoli Hospital Trauma Center where he is listed in stable condition, Caln Township police said.

Investigators believe a person driving a white box truck may have witnessed the crash, as well as several vehicles that may have passed the man while he was injured on the road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Caln Township police Sgt. Christine Cusick at (610)-383-1821.

