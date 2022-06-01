Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Bystanders Pull Pilot, Passenger From Crashed Plane On Chester County Golf Course: Police

Nicole Acosta
St. David’s Country Club
St. David's Country Club

Bystanders rescued the two occupants of a crashed plane in Chester County Wednesday, June 1, authorities said.

The small single-engine plane went down on a golf course at St. David's Country Club off Upper Gulph Road in Wayne at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to Tredyffrin Township police.

The plane, which was flying from Fort Myers, FL to Blue Bell, PA, experienced a mechanical failure and had to make an emergency landing, officials told 6abc.

Witnesses helped the male pilot and female passenger in getting out of the wreck before responders arrived, police said.

The pair were left with minor injuries, a spokesperson with the Chester County Department of Emergency Services told Daily Voice.

The scene was still active as of 4:39 p.m., the spokesperson said.

Police are requesting that motorists plan alternate routes.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

