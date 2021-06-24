Barricaded Man Flees From ChesCo Police Twice In One Day, Authorities Say

A Chester County man barricaded himself in a home after fleeing from Parkesburg police twice in one day, authorities said.

William M. Mullen, 40, fled after police recieved a report of a domestic dispute at a home he was in along West 1st Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on June 17, Parkesburg police said.

After barricading himself in a bedroom, police were able to take him into custody.

Mullen was remanded to the Chester County Prison for outstanding Failure to Appear warrants.

He was arraigned on June 22 and unable to post $20,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 1.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.