Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

Barricaded Man Brings Police Response To Exton Townhouse Complex

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
West Whiteland police
West Whiteland police Photo Credit: West Whiteland Township Police Department (Facebook)

A barricaded subject situation brought a police response to a townhouse complex in Exton Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The man was being uncooperative with police, who arrived at the home on the unit block of Buttonwood Drive around 4:30 p.m., West Whiteland Township police said.

As of 7:15 p.m., police were still on the scene, attempting to end the standoff in a "non-violent manner," authorities said.

Police are urging residents to stay put until further notice.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.