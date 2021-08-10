Barricade Situation Ends Peacefully In Malvern

UPDATE: A barricade situation that prompted Malvern residents to shelter in place ended peacefully Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of East First Avenue around 3 p.m. after a man believed to be armed walked into a home and barricaded himself inside, police told 6abc.

As a precaution, Malvern police chief Louis Marcelli ordered all residents within a four-block radius to stay in their homes.

The man, who hasn't been publicly identified by police, was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m., the outlet confirmed.

Neighbors told 6abc the residents of the home were not present at the time of the incident.

