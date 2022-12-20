Contact Us
'BAH HUMBURGLAR': Serial Thief Sought In Kennett Square

Mac Bullock
Police believe the "Bah Humburglar" masterminded a pair of thefts in Kennett Square last week.
Authorities in Chester County are looking for a man they call the "Bah Humburglar." 

Kennett Square police said the suspect broke into a locker and stole a wallet on Friday, Dec. 16 on the 100 block of Race Street, which is where the YMCA is located.  

He returned later that day and stole another wallet from an unlocked car in the parking lot, investigators believe. 

To identify the "Bah Humburglar" or to submit a tip, email Officer Andress of the Kennett Square Police Department at jandress@kennettsquarepolice.org or visit the Chester County Crime Watch webpage. 

