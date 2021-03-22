Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Chester Daily Voice serves West Chester
Attempted Burglar Apprehended After He Allegedly Breaks Back Window Of West Chester Home

Nicole Acosta
Kyle S. Bianco
Kyle S. Bianco Photo Credit: West Chester Police Department

An Ardmore man is facing attempted burglary charges after he allegedly punched through the back door window of a home in West Chester over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 200 block of West Union Street on a report of an unknown male attempting to enter a home around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, West Chester police said.

Upon arrival, officers found Kyle S. Bianco in an alley behind the home, police said.

The residents told officers that Bianco punched through the window in their back door and tried to enter the home, police said.

Bianco was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, defiant trespass, criminal mischief, and terroristic threats.

Bianco was sent to Chester County Prison for arraignment and his preliminary hearing date is pending.

