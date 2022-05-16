Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing Chester County Woman At 'Risk Of Harm'

Laura Pearce
Laura Pearce Photo Credit: PA State Police

A 32-year-old woman "at special risk of harm or injury," is missing in Chester County, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Laura Pearce, who was last seen in the first block of Bay Street in South Coatesville around 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

Pearce is 5'9" tall and 157 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Police say she may have a zebra print bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or PA State Police - Embreeville at 610-486-6280.

