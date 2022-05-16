Alert Issued For Missing Chester County Woman At 'Risk Of Harm'

A 32-year-old woman "at special risk of harm or injury," is missing in Chester County, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Laura Pearce, who was last seen in the first block of Bay Street in South Coatesville around 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

Pearce is 5'9" tall and 157 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Police say she may have a zebra print bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or PA State Police - Embreeville at 610-486-6280.

