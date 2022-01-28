Alert Issued For Missing Chester County Girl

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Chester County girl.

Mariana Moreno, 16, of London Grove Township, was last seen on Jan. 26 wearing a red hoodie, red sweatpants, and sneakers, state police said on Jan. 28.

She is 5'1" tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has dark brown hair with red tips, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police - Avondale Station at 610-268-2022.

