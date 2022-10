Pennsylvania State Police have issued an alert for a woman and a 6-year-old girl who they say may be at-risk of injury.

Vanessa Gutshall, 37, and Zoe Moss were reported missing out of Downington on Tuesday, Oct. 25. They were last seen near East Ward Elementary School in Chester County around 6:10 p.m.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call police immediately.

