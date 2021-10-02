3 Injured In Car, SEPTA Bus Crash

Three people were injured in a Chester County crash between a car and SEPTA bus early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Fire crews found a SEPTA bus severely dented on its front end, with the windows cracked, just before 6 a.m. at 291 Highland Ave., according to a Facebook post by the City of Chester Bureau of Fire.

Authorities said only that three people sustained injuries. It was not clear which vehicle they were riding in.

Crews remained on the scene for half an hour after arrival.

A Chester County driver crashed into a SEPTA bus early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The City of Chester Bureau of Fire (Engine 81, Ladder 82, Chester Car 3) was assisted by the City of Chester Police Department and Crozer EMS.

