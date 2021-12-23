3 Firefighters Hurt In Blaze At West Chester Apartment Complex

Three firefighters were hurt after battling a major apartment complex fire Thursday morning in West Chester, authorities said.

The two-alarm fire at West Chester University's off-campus two-story housing complex on South Franklin Street was reported around 4:20 a.m., according to the West Chester Borough Fire Department.

Heavy fire was showing from the roof of the building, the department said.

A video posted on Twitter by West Chester Public Information Officer Dave March shows heavy flames engulfing a second-floor unit.

Three firefighters were treated and released for minor injuries, the department said.

No other injuries were reported.

By 5:45 a.m., the fire was placed under control, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Chester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.