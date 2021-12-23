Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice
Police & Fire

3 Firefighters Hurt In Blaze At West Chester Apartment Complex

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
At the scene. At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: West Chester Borough Fire Department
The aftermath. The aftermath.
The aftermath. Photo Credit: West Chester Borough Fire Department

Three firefighters were hurt after battling a major apartment complex fire Thursday morning in West Chester, authorities said.

The two-alarm fire at West Chester University's off-campus two-story housing complex on South Franklin Street was reported around 4:20 a.m., according to the West Chester Borough Fire Department.

Heavy fire was showing from the roof of the building, the department said.

A video posted on Twitter by West Chester Public Information Officer Dave March shows heavy flames engulfing a second-floor unit.

Three firefighters were treated and released for minor injuries, the department said.

No other injuries were reported.

By 5:45 a.m., the fire was placed under control, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Chester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

