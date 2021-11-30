27-Year-Old Man Killed In Coatesville Moose Lodge Shooting Was 'Doting Father'

A 27-year-old man killed in a shooting at the Coatesville Moose Lodge over the weekend was being remembered on social media as a "doting, responsible father," loved ones said.

Dejar Jones, of Coatesville, was found lifeless at the lodge on the 1200 block of Airport Road in West Caln Township around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

"Talking about you and reflecting upon memories with others helps, but here I am tonight kind of talked out for the day," his aunt, Renoir Graham said in an emotional Facebook post.

A 31-year-old man from Downingtown, also shot and wounded, was released from Brandywine Hospital, authorities said in a Tuesday release.

The unidentified victim is expected to make a full recovery, authorities noted.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately known.

"I am at a loss for words," another user wrote in response to the deadly shooting. "This will never sit right with me."

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

“It is always a senseless tragedy when someone loses their life to violence, especially when a gun is involved," DA Deb Ryan said.

"My office sends its deepest sympathy to the family of Dejar Jones. We are tirelessly investigating the two shootings at the Moose Lodge, but detectives need the public’s help. Please contact Detective Robert Balchunis at 610-344-5341 if you have any information at all.”

