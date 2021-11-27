Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
27-Year-Old Man Dead, Another Injured In Coatesville Moose Lodge Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Coatesville Moose Lodge
Coatesville Moose Lodge Photo Credit: Coatesville Moose Lodge 297 & 1910 Ballroom Facebook

A 27-year-old man died and another was injured Saturday in a shooting at the Coatesville Moose Lodge, authorities in Chester County said.

Authorities responded to the lodge on the 1200 block of Airport Road in West Caln Township around 1 a.m., and found the 27-year-old man lifeless at the scene.

The 31-year-old victim had apparently already been rushed to Brandywine Hospital, 6abc reports.

The incident was being investigated by the Chester County DA's Office and West Caln police.

