27-Year-Old Man Dead, Another Injured In Coatesville Moose Lodge Shooting

A 27-year-old man died and another was injured Saturday in a shooting at the Coatesville Moose Lodge, authorities in Chester County said.

Authorities responded to the lodge on the 1200 block of Airport Road in West Caln Township around 1 a.m., and found the 27-year-old man lifeless at the scene.

The 31-year-old victim had apparently already been rushed to Brandywine Hospital, 6abc reports.

The incident was being investigated by the Chester County DA's Office and West Caln police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.