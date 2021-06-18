21-Year-Old Man Caught On Video Sexually Assaulting Woman In West Chester Bar, Authorities Say

A Chester County man was charged after he was caught on video surveillance allegedly sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman in a West Chester bar last year during his 21st birthday party, authorities said.

One of the friends of Joseph Allen V invited the woman to play shuffleboard with their group on July 25, 2020, at Jake's Bar on South Matlack Street, according to the Chester County District Attorney's office.

The woman was paired with Allen. While playing the game, Allen sexually assaulted her, the DA's office said.

Despite the woman moving away from Allen, and telling him not to touch her in that way, and removing his hands, he continued to grope her until she was able to flee to the bathroom, authorities said.

When she came out, she confronted Allen and told other people what he had done.

Newly installed security cameras captured the assaults, the DA's office said.

“The victim and defendant were total strangers when they walked into the bar, yet within a matter of minutes, the defendant violated this woman in a dehumanizing and abhorrent manner in front of everyone," DA Deb Ryan said.

"This victim did not give him consent to touch her in any way, but he continued to unlawfully grope her despite her efforts for him to stop. This is unconscionable sexual violence, and I commend the victim for her courage in coming forward.”

Allen was convicted by a jury of attempted aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, authorities said.

He will be sentenced in the next few months.

West Chester Borough Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant District Attorneys Nicole Morley and Jessica Acito were the prosecutors.

Victims of sexual assault are urged to call 610-692-7273, The Crime Victims' Center of Chester County, Inc. 24/7 sexual assault hotline.

