Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
2 Adults, 4 Kids Hurt In Coatesville House Explosion

Nicole Acosta
Crews at the scene.
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Irish Eyez Photography

Six people were injured, including four kids after a house exploded in Coatesville Wednesday afternoon, reports say.

The blast happened just before noon, and sparked a two-alarm fire at the Hibernia Road home in West Brandywine Township, NBC Philadelphia reports.

Two of the children were airlifted to area hospitals while the other two children were taken by EMS with unknown injuries, officials told the news outlet.

Click here for the full report by NBC Philadelphia.

