Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

19-Year-Old Man Surrenders To West Chester Police For Stalking, Harassing Woman Through Phone

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Gavin Mayerson
Gavin Mayerson Photo Credit: West Chester Police Department

A 19-year-old man surrendered to West Chester police Monday for repeatedly stalking and harassing a woman through the phone despite having a protection order issued against him, authorities said.

Police issued an arrest warrant on April 8 for Gavin Mayerson, of Pottstown after a woman told police he was stalking and harassing her through phone calls and text messages despite having a court-issued protection order, West Chester police said.

Mayerson turned himself in to West Chester police Monday.

He was arraigned on stalking and harassment charges and was unable to post 10% of $75,000 cash bail.

He was sent to Chester County Prison and awaits a preliminary hearing at District Court 15-1-04.

