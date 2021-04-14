19-Year-Old Man Surrenders To West Chester Police For Stalking, Harassing Woman Through Phone

A 19-year-old man surrendered to West Chester police Monday for repeatedly stalking and harassing a woman through the phone despite having a protection order issued against him, authorities said.

Police issued an arrest warrant on April 8 for Gavin Mayerson, of Pottstown after a woman told police he was stalking and harassing her through phone calls and text messages despite having a court-issued protection order, West Chester police said.

Mayerson turned himself in to West Chester police Monday.

He was arraigned on stalking and harassment charges and was unable to post 10% of $75,000 cash bail.

He was sent to Chester County Prison and awaits a preliminary hearing at District Court 15-1-04.

