10-Year-Old Boy Choked By Uncle During Argument In West Chester: Police

A Chester County man was arrested after police say he assaulted his nephew.

A 10-year-old boy told officers that his uncle, Stephen M. Reese, 35, of West Chester, had choked him during an argument inside a home on the 300 block of Fox Hollow Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, West Chester police said.

The victim claimed he was not able to breathe for a short period of time.

Reese was then arrested and charged with strangulation and simple assault, police said.

He was remanded to Chester County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail, records show.

