Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 'You Want To See Crazy' Mom Throws Knife At 2-Year-Old, Toddler's Dad: Police
Police & Fire

10-Year-Old Boy Choked By Uncle During Argument In West Chester: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Stephen M. Reese
Stephen M. Reese Photo Credit: West Chester Police Department

A Chester County man was arrested after police say he assaulted his nephew.

A 10-year-old boy told officers that his uncle, Stephen M. Reese, 35, of West Chester, had choked him during an argument inside a home on the 300 block of Fox Hollow Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, West Chester police said.

The victim claimed he was not able to breathe for a short period of time.

Reese was then arrested and charged with strangulation and simple assault, police said. 

He was remanded to Chester County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail, records show.

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.