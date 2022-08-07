1 Injured In Chester County Drive-By Shooting

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Chester County Thursday, July 7, authorities said.

The shooting happened on the 3500 Block of Lincoln Highway in Thorndale around 5:40 p.m., Caln Township police said.

Police believe the shots were fired from a dark-colored Audi A5 or S5 coupe made between 2013 and 2016.

Amir Flowers, 20, was taken to Paoli Hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing eastbound on Lincoln Highway.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 610-383-7000.

