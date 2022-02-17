1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Dorm Stabbing At PA's Historically Black Lincoln University: DA

UPDATE: One person died and two others were wounded in a stabbing at Lincoln University on Wednesday, Feb. 16, authorities in Chester County confirmed.

Three students were stabbed inside a dorm on the Historically Black College and University campus in Lower Oxford on Wednesday night, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to Christiana Hospital in Wilmington, DE, where they were treated and released, the DA's office said alongside Lincoln University police.

The victims have not been identified by authorities.

The stabbing remains under investigation. It was not clear if authorities had a person of interest in custody.

Investigators claim this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about on the stabbing is asked to call Chester County Detective John DiBattista at 610-344-6824 or Lincoln University Public Safety at 484-365-7211.

