1 Dead, 1 Injured In North Coventry Crash

Cecilia Levine
North Coventry Fire
North Coventry Fire Photo Credit: North Coventry Fire Facebook photo

One person died and another was injured in a North Coventry Crash Friday morning.

One car was facing east against the north side guide rail of West Schuylkill Road and the other facing north across both lanes around 11:50 a.m., North Coventry police said.

The driver of the car on the north side guide rail was unresposive and extricated by police and EMS, while the other was evaluated by EMS for head, chest and knee pain, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the unresponsive driver was taken to Pottstown Hospital Tower Health and later pronounced dead.

An investigation was ongoing.

