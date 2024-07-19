Thomas Simon, 41, has been charged with a felony for interception of communications and a misdemeanor for invasion of privacy, the police explained in a release.

In January, the victim approached police and said Simon had been secretly recording video of them between October and December 2023, as detailed in the release.

Following an investigation, a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 12, according to the release.

He remains at large at the time of publishing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.