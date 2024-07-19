Fair 81°

Thomas Simon Accused Of Secretly Film Victim For Months: PD

A Lincoln University man is accused of recording someone without their permission over a period of months, according to a release by Kennett Square police on Thursday, July 18. 

Thomas Simon.

 Photo Credit: Kennett Square Police Department
Mac Bullock
Thomas Simon, 41, has been charged with a felony for interception of communications and a misdemeanor for invasion of privacy, the police explained in a release. 

In January, the victim approached police and said Simon had been secretly recording video of them between October and December 2023, as detailed in the release. 

Following an investigation, a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 12, according to the release. 

He remains at large at the time of publishing. 

