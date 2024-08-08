Anthony Burns, 37, of Spring City, had unlawful sexual contact with two minors under the age of 16, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Burns has been charged with Statutory Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Unlawful Contact with Minors, and other related charges, the DA said.

The defendant allegedly used his status as an employee of the Burger King in East Pikeland Township to find and groom his young victims who were both co-workers at the restaurant, the DA said.

Magisterial District Judge John Hipple arraigned Burns on July 29, and set a cash bail of $150,000.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, Burns waived his preliminary hearing.

Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said the following about the case:

“Our teenagers should be able to participate in work-related activities without the fear of being subjected to this kind of despicable behavior."

Child Victim #1 was assaulted between December of 2023 and February 2024. On two occasions, Burns snuck over into Child Victim #1’s residence, climbed through her bedroom window, and engaged in sexual intercourse with her, the DA said.

Child Victim #2 was victimized differently. Burns sent the victim sexually explicit text messages for over a month, including a sexual photo of himself, the DA said. Burns also groped Child Victim #2 on the outside of her clothing while she was exiting a booth at the Burger King.

If you have information about this case, contact the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

