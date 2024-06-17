Oxford Man Who Raped Pregnant Woman Held Pending Trial, Police Say

Oxford police arrested Elder Delfidio Perez-Alvarado, of Guatemala, on the unit block of S 5th Street around 8 p.m. on April 8, police said.

Perez-Alvarado is alleged to have engaged in physical acts to another person and to their unborn child, police said. Perez-Alvarado was processed and taken to Chester County Prison and later held on $50,000 Cash Bail.

A preliminary hearing was held at the Oxford District Court on May 7, and the charges listed, were held over to the Court of Common Pleas in West Chester.

A criminal list was called on June 13, 2024, for charges to be held for trial by Judge Patrick Carmody.

