Michael Eugene Carpenter was arrested on an Ohio warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 9, authorities said in a release.

"Swatting" involves reporting a false crime to authorities — often a bomb threat or hostage situation — to provoke a police response, officials said.

Carpenter was released after posting a $10,000 bond on Wednesday, Jan. 10, court records show. Details of his pending extradition to Ohio were not immediately available.

