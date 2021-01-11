Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Obituaries

Suburban Philly Officer Dies After COVID Related Illness, Department Says

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The Micun family
The Micun family Photo Credit: Joshua Micun Facebook photo

The suburban Philadelphia police community is in mourning following the untimely death of one of their own.

Officer Joshua "Josh" Micun died Sunday after contracting a COVID-19 related illness, according to the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department.

Officer Micun was most recently named Westtown-East Goshen officer of the year by his peers, police said.

Micun began his career as a part-time police officer in Aston Township before becoming a full-time officer at the Westtown East Goshen Police Department, according to police.

He was also a volunteer fireman with the Green Ridge Fire Company-now Aston Township Fire Company, police said.

"Public service was second nature to Josh." Aston Township police said on Facebook.

He leaves behind his wife Amanda, and two children, Hayden, 16, and Sophia, 10, according to police.

Westtown-East Goshen police remembered him as someone who "always had a smile on his face and someone who loved to make others laugh."

Funeral and memorial service information has not been made public.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.