Suburban Philly Officer Dies After COVID Related Illness, Department Says

The suburban Philadelphia police community is in mourning following the untimely death of one of their own.

Officer Joshua "Josh" Micun died Sunday after contracting a COVID-19 related illness, according to the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department.

Officer Micun was most recently named Westtown-East Goshen officer of the year by his peers, police said.

Micun began his career as a part-time police officer in Aston Township before becoming a full-time officer at the Westtown East Goshen Police Department, according to police.

He was also a volunteer fireman with the Green Ridge Fire Company-now Aston Township Fire Company, police said.

"Public service was second nature to Josh." Aston Township police said on Facebook.

He leaves behind his wife Amanda, and two children, Hayden, 16, and Sophia, 10, according to police.

Westtown-East Goshen police remembered him as someone who "always had a smile on his face and someone who loved to make others laugh."

Funeral and memorial service information has not been made public.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.