West Chester University Student Tests Positive For Monkeypox

A West Chester University student has tested positive for monkeypox, officials said.

The unidentified commuter student is isolated and doing well, the university said in a statement released to Daily Voice Tuesday, July 12.

Investigators with the lead health department on the case say there have been no reports of any close contact with the student in Chester County.

"There have been no other reports to the University and, according to the CDC and PA Department of Health, the risk of contracting monkeypox remains extremely low," said Nancy Santos Gainer, the vice president of university communications.

Monkeypox is transmitted by respiratory droplets during direct and prolonged face-to-face contact (within a 6-foot radius for >3 hours), the state department of health said.

In addition, it is possible for the virus to spread by direct contact with bodily fluids of an infected person or with virus-contaminated objects, such as bedding or clothing.

According to the CDC, monkeypox presents as a flu-like illness accompanied by:

Swelling of the lymph nodes

Rashes and lesions on the face and body

Fever

Chills

Muscle aches

As of July 11, the total number of cases in Pennsylvania was 27, according to the state's department of health.

