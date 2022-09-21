These PA Restaurants Were Named Among Best In America

Three restaurants in Pennsylvania were named among the best in the country in a brand-new list curated by the New York Times.

The spots were mentioned on the outlet's 2022 Best Restaurants list published on Monday, Sept. 19. It highlighted “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now."

The following restaurants made the list:

Gabriella's Vietnam - 1837 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

This restaurant brings the truest most authentic flavors of Vietnam to the City of Brotherly Love by sourcing fresh ingredients from local farmers' markets, just as they would back in the southeast Asian country.

Some menu items include mini coconut cakes, sizzling catfish, and hot pot soups.

Andiario - 106 W Gay St, West Chester

This sophisticated spot, unlike most restaurants, does not have a permanent menu. It often changes, but, the eatery says patrons can always expect pasta. You will have to make a reservation or put your name on a waiting list.

Apteka - 4606 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

This chill, hangout eatery serves European-inspired vegan plates, along with cocktails and beer.

Even those with dietary restrictions will find something to their liking on the menu, which features seasoned vegetable pierogies and moist cream cakes.

For the full list from the NY Times, click here.

